Polars Playtest update for 4 June 2023

v0.2941

Build 11391167

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a potential crash when viewing Codex
  • Save found collectibles immediately, so they persist even if players quit the game or restart the cell
  • Fade in Main Menu music
  • Add missing PSO cache for Linux, decreasing potential stuttering in corridors

