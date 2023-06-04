- Fixed a potential crash when viewing Codex
- Save found collectibles immediately, so they persist even if players quit the game or restart the cell
- Fade in Main Menu music
- Add missing PSO cache for Linux, decreasing potential stuttering in corridors
Polars Playtest update for 4 June 2023
v0.2941
