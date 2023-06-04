 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 June 2023

Version 1.1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11391165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI should now respect minimum interval between spy actions set by difficulty level, ending spy notice spam. (And remember that you can right-click on the notices to dismiss them.)
  • Having 0 money now halves your research, halves your resupply speed, and imposes a 30% spy defence penalty.
  • Made tech screen GUI clearer, I hope.
  • Tech research finished popup now actually tells you the effects of the tech you researched.
  • Towns and cities disconnected from your capital now have a map icon so it's more visible.
  • Unrest spy action is harder, but more effective.
  • Can no longer farm rep by repeatedly building and destroying universities. (Unlike in real life.)
  • Aircraft no longer land on ships that have been taken over by the enemy.
  • You can no longer trick the diplomacy AI by threatening war so that that it cancels all treaties, and then declaring war anyway, saving yourself the rep loss.
  • Age of Madness should no longer also spawn all kinds of other monster nests.
  • Age of Quiet unrest reduction reduced from 20 to 10, and it now also halves resupply speed.
  • Coronation tooltip indicates how many cities you currently have.
  • AI control should no longer give orders to direct control ship.

