- AI should now respect minimum interval between spy actions set by difficulty level, ending spy notice spam. (And remember that you can right-click on the notices to dismiss them.)
- Having 0 money now halves your research, halves your resupply speed, and imposes a 30% spy defence penalty.
- Made tech screen GUI clearer, I hope.
- Tech research finished popup now actually tells you the effects of the tech you researched.
- Towns and cities disconnected from your capital now have a map icon so it's more visible.
- Unrest spy action is harder, but more effective.
- Can no longer farm rep by repeatedly building and destroying universities. (Unlike in real life.)
- Aircraft no longer land on ships that have been taken over by the enemy.
- You can no longer trick the diplomacy AI by threatening war so that that it cancels all treaties, and then declaring war anyway, saving yourself the rep loss.
- Age of Madness should no longer also spawn all kinds of other monster nests.
- Age of Quiet unrest reduction reduced from 20 to 10, and it now also halves resupply speed.
- Coronation tooltip indicates how many cities you currently have.
- AI control should no longer give orders to direct control ship.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 June 2023
Version 1.1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
