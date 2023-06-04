 Skip to content

A street cat's tale 2 update for 4 June 2023

[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.0.16 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bug where the screen freezes when viewing the ending after completing the game and a bug where the game freezes in the pop-up state have been fixed,

[b]Bug Fixes:[/b]

-Resolved the issue of screen freezing during the ending.

-Resolved the problem of the game freezing when tutorials or other pop-ups appeared.

-Fixed the issue where quest items were infinitely obtained.

-Fixed the problem where the sound settings would reset to default when returning to the menu after
adjusting them.

-Corrected typos.

