[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.0.16 Update

[b]Bug Fixes:[/b]

-Resolved the issue of screen freezing during the ending.

-Resolved the problem of the game freezing when tutorials or other pop-ups appeared.

-Fixed the issue where quest items were infinitely obtained.

-Fixed the problem where the sound settings would reset to default when returning to the menu after

adjusting them.

-Corrected typos.