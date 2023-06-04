 Skip to content

Love Exalt 8372 update for 4 June 2023

Small update to the 0.2.0 version

Build 11391083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Move characters around in the menu so tank isn't obstructed by dancer, as suggested by @retroparrot on the steam forum
  • Make the first lore bit more noticable
  • Fix typos, change some wording, music, and backgrounds

