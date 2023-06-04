Build 0.19991

-Updated mining drone texture

-Crossharid changes colour when has target in range

-Updated conveyor T junctions,

-Less bright algae tank

-Jetpack off fades out to stop crackle

-Tweak conveyor heights

-balance pick up radius and trash pick up radius,

-add fade to black on start new game

-Copy edits

-Increased gas giant health drain.

-Fixed pick up close items when on top of machine such as conveyor belt

-Big trash louder falloff FX

-queued item X (close) is new font

-hover mode pop up when leaving base second time

-Revert gravity behvaiour to remove snapping behaviour