 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 4 June 2023

Build 0.19991

Share · View all patches · Build 11391064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated mining drone texture
-Crossharid changes colour when has target in range
-Updated conveyor T junctions,
-Less bright algae tank
-Jetpack off fades out to stop crackle
-Tweak conveyor heights
-balance pick up radius and trash pick up radius,
-add fade to black on start new game
-Copy edits
-Increased gas giant health drain.
-Fixed pick up close items when on top of machine such as conveyor belt
-Big trash louder falloff FX
-queued item X (close) is new font
-hover mode pop up when leaving base second time
-Revert gravity behvaiour to remove snapping behaviour

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link