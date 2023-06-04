-Updated mining drone texture
-Crossharid changes colour when has target in range
-Updated conveyor T junctions,
-Less bright algae tank
-Jetpack off fades out to stop crackle
-Tweak conveyor heights
-balance pick up radius and trash pick up radius,
-add fade to black on start new game
-Copy edits
-Increased gas giant health drain.
-Fixed pick up close items when on top of machine such as conveyor belt
-Big trash louder falloff FX
-queued item X (close) is new font
-hover mode pop up when leaving base second time
-Revert gravity behvaiour to remove snapping behaviour
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 4 June 2023
Build 0.19991
