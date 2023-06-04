Update: June 4, 2023 - Button Remapping Is In

I just added button remapping in v1.0.11. This applies to both controller & mouse + keyboard
Button remapping can be found in the "Options Menu"
Based on player feedback, I added in these other changes too:
- invert X toggle
- Camera Sensitivity slider applies to both mouse & controller now
- Removed "L3" to Reset/Snap Camera
- Boss % on save file bugfix
- Small indicator on pause screen for SPZ status. Shows (A) if level has a SPZ in it and (B) if it's been cleared
Thanks y'all and let me know if you find any issues with things.
Changed files in this update