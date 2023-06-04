 Skip to content

Protodroid DeLTA update for 4 June 2023

Update: June 4, 2023 - Button Remapping Is In

I just added button remapping in v1.0.11. This applies to both controller & mouse + keyboard

Button remapping can be found in the "Options Menu"

Based on player feedback, I added in these other changes too:

  • invert X toggle
  • Camera Sensitivity slider applies to both mouse & controller now
  • Removed "L3" to Reset/Snap Camera
  • Boss % on save file bugfix
  • Small indicator on pause screen for SPZ status. Shows (A) if level has a SPZ in it and (B) if it's been cleared

Thanks y'all and let me know if you find any issues with things.

