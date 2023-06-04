Version 1.2 NATURE

Hello everyone! We hope you're doing well. We've been really busy over here at Ill-Fated Studios, but we're excited to share some great news with you. Our grand 1.2 update is finally here, and we think you're going to love it! The theme of this update is Nature, and we've added a brand new Nature element that we think you'll find really exciting. It has some powerful healing effects that can increase the health of both players and the terrain. And get this: your walls can now be Immortal! We've also included an unlockable spell in a grimoire called "Nature Surge," which is a powerful Nature instant AOE spell that we think you'll really enjoy.

Here you have a small presentation of the new element!



But that's not all! We've also made some changes to improve the gameplay experience. We've fixed a few ending animations on spells and made some adjustments to improve the overall feel of the game. We've also removed the ability to see other players' "aim assist" to make the game fairer. Buttons like "enter room" and "create room" now disable themselves after being clicked, and the start game button will display "loading" after being clicked. We've also made some small changes to the "aim assist" and the destroyed grass sprite has been changed from empty green to dirt. And last but not least, we've added some movement animations to the sorcerers and lowered the player movement speed by 33%.

We hope you'll enjoy these updates as much as we enjoyed creating them. Thanks for playing our game, and we can't wait to see you in the game soon!