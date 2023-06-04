Episode 2 Available Now

Beloved guests

Much has changed since last time I reached out to you. Most importantly - another person has joined the development: Filip Pichalski. Over the year we were working together to make sure your visits are as much exciting as possible, and today, we're pleased to announce the following changes:

Second area - Castle Town - is now open to the public!

Explore procedurally generated town, populated with procedural buildings and streets. Battle in largest areas yet and use various objects to your strategical advantage. Be sure to climb to observation decks for the best view of the castle and surrounding XVI century town!

Available in all modes - campaign, arcade and custom

(Access does not require beating Episode 1)

New Enemies:

Sniper skelly

Has a rifle and coolest hat ever. Unfortunately for him, his laser sight gives him away.

Kraken

Aka a terror from deep (aka "I've seen enough internet to know where this is going")

New boss - Batrick

It is customary that every gothic setting has at least one bat boy. You'll meet him at end of episode 2 and he will really test your spacial awareness (aka "how annoying it would be for snipers to always have a good angle on you?").

New weapon - Crossbow

Launch explosive bolts that "stick" to enemies. Then enjoy the fireworks upon pressing 'alt fire' button or letting the fuse burn out.

New ability - Kick

Allows you to launch barrels into enemies and enemies away from you (with minor emotional damage). You're also encouraged to open treasure chest with it, because it looks cool. Can be performed with 'quick melee' button.

New Minimap system:

Shows room relations, unexplored areas and key items you might've missed. And that's about it. Sorry, the castle grounds just can't be translated to Cartesian coordinates (and besides it would take the fun out of "where the f*ck do I go next" part)).

New Hint Boards system:

On almost every level, an info board will spawn, each having different gameplay tip. Additionally, on arcade level #1, it will explain arcade mode rules.

Because nobody reads the manuals anymore...

Health system changes:

Added "i-frames" after being hit by melee attack

Low armor no longer "deletes" damage it cannot take

Tweaked starting / max health and armor

Tweaked damage taken from enemies

New option: custom campaign seed

You can now input custom, campaign-wide seed.

This replaces "do not randomize campaign" option - sorry (not sorry) speedrunners

Stylistic overhaul:

New HUD style

New pickup styles and effects to improve visibility

Background in Main Menu

Various bug fixes and tweaks:

Generate "starting" doors on beginning of each level, to allow players to mentally prepare

Enemy projectiles no longer disappear when de-loading their room

Aiming with the revolver zooms in view

Fixed enemy animations when player breaks their line-of-sight

Rooms can have two sub-paths

Reworked Big B.'s stage generation

Treasure chests can be opened by explosions

And a Mysterious game mechanic I won't spoil

[previewyoutube=3xPjpCFXb6w;full] [/previewyoutube]

See you in the Castle!

P.S. For all you speedrunner folk, the previous version can be accessed by switching to branch "legacy_1".