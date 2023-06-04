- New Boss: Statue Dweller.
- New Feature: Level up system. Gear and Weapons are now unlocked by leveling up the character instead by difficulty.
- New Feature: Steam Leaderboard. You can check your leaderboard place in main hub next to the grave.
- Map: Forest map length doubled.
- New UI: Updated Map Selection UI in the main hub.
- New UI: Starting Gear UI in the main hub.
- New Skill: Water dagger has the new skill "Water Splash".
- New Skill: Ice sword has new skill "Icicle Rain".
- New Shield: Wind Shield with new skill "Wind Charge".
- New Shield: Bleed Shield with new skill "Shield Throw".
- New Shield: Fire Shield with new skill "Fire Fade". (Temporary Art)
- New Shield: Ice Shield with new skill "Frost Spikes" (Previously used on ice sword)
- New Shield: Earth Shield with new skill "Earth Bash".
- New Shield: Water Shield with new skill "Water Blast". (Previously used on water dagger)
- New Shield: Light Shield with new skill "Flashbang".
- New Shield: Poison Shield with new skill "Poison Pulse". (Temporary Art)
- New Shield: Death Shield with new skill "Death Triblast". (Temporary Art)
- New Shield: Lightning Shield with new skill "Lightning Explosion". (Temporary Art)
- New Art: Buckler Shield and new Shield Parry Skill Icon.
- Sound: Insufficient mana sound added.
- Sound: Menu light button sound added in a lot of places.
- Sound: Stone footstep sound in main hub and footstep echo sound in main hub.
- Sound: Potion switch sound (Empty or full potion sounds).
- Sound: Water Sword, Dagger and Wand new skill cast sound.
- Sound: Heartbeat now only plays when you are in combat or just before you fight an enemy.
- Sound: Goblin Warrior voice sound.
- Bug Fix: Status Effects are no longer shown on shield main stats.
- Bug Fix: Game no longer corrupts your save file if you did not select equipment at start of map and force closed the game.
- Bug Fix: When selecting blessing fast with high frame rate, the blessing UI would disappear.
- Bug Fix: Pause sfx is back in the game and it pauses background sfx.
- Bug Fix: Forest Skeleton eating fungi animation no longer happens twice.
- Bug Fix: If all enemies are dead, the projectile spawner will no longer spawn projectiles (such as earthshaker blessing or water pulse).
- Bug Fix: All Earth weapons particle effects now look correct when wearing them on the left hand.
- Balance: Drop rate of weapons reduced. Alive versions of Goblin warrior and Goblin mage drop less gear.
- Balance: Light sword skill mana cost increased from 10 to 13.
- Balance: Fungi Goblin "?" changed, there is no longer leave option, fungi Obsession can be gained for free, there is new option to gain random blessing for 5 fungi.
- Balance: Fungi Obsession blessing now gives 3 fungi instead of 5, but it costs now 0 to gain this.
- Balance: Paladin shield has new stats DEF+5 and Elemental Resistance +5.
- Balance: Buckler shield has new stats DEF+5 and Poise +5.
- Balance: Random loot chest "?" corrected some of the drops.
- Balance: Light Dagger Skill mana cost reduced from 15 to 12 and the skill damage increased from 22-23 to 24-25.
- Balance: When Voodoo Doll is activated now, the monster gives 0 exp.
- Balance: Wooden Sword damage increased from 13-14 to 14-15.
- Balance: Wooden Dagger damage increased from 11-12 to 12-13.
- Balance: Wooden Wand damage increased from 12-13 to 13-14.
- Balance: Zeus Loves you reduced Shock apply from 25% to 20%.
- Balance: Fungi Obsession reduced fungi gain from 3 to 2.
- Balance: Skull gorilla attack speed decreased by 5% and when his phase increased his attack speed by 15% instead of 20%.
- Improvement: Removed "Foe Perished" on normal enemies.
- Improvement: Fade to black between scenes is faster.
- Improvement: Water Orbs now are darker blue, matching the color scheme of the weapons more.
- Improvement: Corrected bunch of blessings descriptions.
- Improvement: Death dagger skill now shows correct damage values.
- Improvement: When goblins drink potion/eat fungi and die, the weapon is not re-enabled.
- Improvement: Added blur effect when going to menus.
- Other: Removed Goblin Shield and Spike Shield from the game.
- Other: Save data has been cleared.
