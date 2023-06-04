Update 0.16.17 is underway!

We're introducing a new mission in expeditions: "GROUND DEFENSE ATTACK"!

In this bold adventure, your objective will be to dismantle three defense bases on the surface of a desolate desert planet. It won't be a walk in the park, but don't worry, you're not against the clock on this one. However, remember there's a leaderboard waiting for you at the end of the tunnel, so try to complete it as quickly as possible to show off your skills!

We eagerly look forward to you enjoying this new content. And as always, we are eager to hear your feedback and suggestions. Your feedback is the fuel that powers the engine of EON Fighter.

A big thank you to all of you, our incredible gaming community! Until the next update!