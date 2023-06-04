 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EON Fighter update for 4 June 2023

Update 0.16.17 is underway!

Share · View all patches · Build 11390867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're introducing a new mission in expeditions: "GROUND DEFENSE ATTACK"!

In this bold adventure, your objective will be to dismantle three defense bases on the surface of a desolate desert planet. It won't be a walk in the park, but don't worry, you're not against the clock on this one. However, remember there's a leaderboard waiting for you at the end of the tunnel, so try to complete it as quickly as possible to show off your skills!

We eagerly look forward to you enjoying this new content. And as always, we are eager to hear your feedback and suggestions. Your feedback is the fuel that powers the engine of EON Fighter.

A big thank you to all of you, our incredible gaming community! Until the next update!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2146721 Depot 2146721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link