 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return update for 4 June 2023

Return Hotfix 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11390842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Another quick update to fix a bug affecting weapon upgrades

  • Fixed a bug where maxing Avtomat would cause the game to crash

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1537081 Depot 1537081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link