v0.28.0 - Blueprints

This version grew a bit out of the initial scope (thus it took me more time than anticipated, sorry for that). As this version is save-breaking, I'm leaving the previous version 0.27.0 as a beta branch - for those who wish to finish the previous run before trying new content.

Blueprints

Single device type can produce various products. New product types are unlockable via technology.

All items can be now researched & produced on your own station.



Production Control

Production devices can be set up in one of 3 ways:

Continous - works non-stop

Do X - works until said amount is produced

Do until X in stock - works only if stock of product is lower than given X

Tech Tree

Tech tree UI was changed to handle an increased amount of tech.



Changelog:

Items production changed to be based on blueprints

Do until X in stock production mode added

New tech tree witch a lot of new techs

Added mining of PE Plasma & Strange Matter

Added production of Antimater & Superdense Matter

Added pump station for Antimater & Superdense Matter

Chemical Plant produces Acid, Rubber, BioPlastic & Graphene

Furnance produces Metal, Silicon, MetallicGlass

Introduce ArcFurnance - faster than Furnance, but needs more power

Mining Dock with new controls

Fixed animation of mining docks

Notices UI changed from icon to text

Fix langs in quests

Build cost panel UI -panel now non-transparent

Build cost panel UI - show build device cost instead of last hovered one

Better device destroy icon

New notification about unopened crew pod

Fixed bug causing the game to stay in input-locked mode

Device renamed: