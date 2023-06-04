v0.28.0 - Blueprints

Hi there!
This version grew a bit out of the initial scope (thus it took me more time than anticipated, sorry for that). As this version is save-breaking, I'm leaving the previous version 0.27.0 as a beta branch - for those who wish to finish the previous run before trying new content.
Blueprints
Single device type can produce various products. New product types are unlockable via technology.
All items can be now researched & produced on your own station.
Production Control
Production devices can be set up in one of 3 ways:
- Continous - works non-stop
- Do X - works until said amount is produced
- Do until X in stock - works only if stock of product is lower than given X
Tech Tree
Tech tree UI was changed to handle an increased amount of tech.
Changelog:
- Items production changed to be based on blueprints
- Do until X in stock production mode added
- New tech tree witch a lot of new techs
- Added mining of PE Plasma & Strange Matter
- Added production of Antimater & Superdense Matter
- Added pump station for Antimater & Superdense Matter
- Chemical Plant produces Acid, Rubber, BioPlastic & Graphene
- Furnance produces Metal, Silicon, MetallicGlass
- Introduce ArcFurnance - faster than Furnance, but needs more power
- Mining Dock with new controls
- Fixed animation of mining docks
- Notices UI changed from icon to text
- Fix langs in quests
- Build cost panel UI -panel now non-transparent
- Build cost panel UI - show build device cost instead of last hovered one
- Better device destroy icon
- New notification about unopened crew pod
- Fixed bug causing the game to stay in input-locked mode
Device renamed:
- Components Factory renamed to Factory
- Microchip Plant renamed to Lab
- Dock Port renamed to Guest Dock
- Hydroponic Plant renamed to Food Plant
