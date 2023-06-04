 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 4 June 2023

Update June 04

Share · View all patches · Build 11390820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Drop items trigger effect, forcing characters to drop items
Getting into ragdoll does not drop your grabed item anymore
Stun effect have a new option to drop the current grabed item

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link