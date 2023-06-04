New Drop items trigger effect, forcing characters to drop items
Getting into ragdoll does not drop your grabed item anymore
Stun effect have a new option to drop the current grabed item
Playcraft update for 4 June 2023
Update June 04
New Drop items trigger effect, forcing characters to drop items
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update