4.2.203 - New animals !

added 4 different ducks

added 2 different squirrels

added 2 different mooses

fixed moles spawn and movment

added common mobs spawn system for bigs and consistent animals & mobs

reworked quests system to be more clear and added orientation indicator for some of them (I will adapt some pre-existing quests to use this feature in the future)

fixed UI display bugs

I also scheduled new updates. I think it will be the last "small update" before the 4.3.x, that will take longer. I took longer to send this last update to schedule next incoming updates. I started to work the next one last week.