4.2.203 - New animals !

- added 4 different ducks
- added 2 different squirrels
- added 2 different mooses
- fixed moles spawn and movment
- added common mobs spawn system for bigs and consistent animals & mobs
- reworked quests system to be more clear and added orientation indicator for some of them (I will adapt some pre-existing quests to use this feature in the future)
- fixed UI display bugs
I also scheduled new updates. I think it will be the last "small update" before the 4.3.x, that will take longer. I took longer to send this last update to schedule next incoming updates. I started to work the next one last week.
Changed files in this update