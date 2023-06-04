 Skip to content

Kyma update for 4 June 2023

4.2.203 - New animals !

4.2.203 - New animals !

Build 11390793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added 4 different ducks
  • added 2 different squirrels
  • added 2 different mooses
  • fixed moles spawn and movment
  • added common mobs spawn system for bigs and consistent animals & mobs
  • reworked quests system to be more clear and added orientation indicator for some of them (I will adapt some pre-existing quests to use this feature in the future)
  • fixed UI display bugs

I also scheduled new updates. I think it will be the last "small update" before the 4.3.x, that will take longer. I took longer to send this last update to schedule next incoming updates. I started to work the next one last week.

Kyma Maker's Island Content Depot 1397301
