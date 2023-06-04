Patch Works # 2 / 1,000,000

Share · View all patches · Build 11390759 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

now certain tiles can slow down / speed you up when walking on them.

currently only wooden planked flooring will make you faster.

added more user-friendly multi-line support to .lang files. (dev thing)

fixed ui popups to process correctly and not visually update every frame. (optimization)

wooden pedestals can now have items such as torches on them and produce light.

optimized alot of world-related fps problems.

overall 30% more fps when moving around in the world.

fixed a bug where liquid moving would duplicate floor tiles.

fixed a liquid-related memory leak.

Hi there, just a daily update, working on optimizations for the world

was just working on a few QOL things for myself

so I can start expanding the world a little bit

anyways, this is just a quick update, hope I didn't break too many things