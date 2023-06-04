 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 4 June 2023

Hotfix 09

Share · View all patches · Build 11390756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to equip consumables. This was an old game design and should not be possible anymore,
  • Fixed a possible memory leak when a save couldn't be loaded. The game would endlessly attempt to load the save. Now it will stop if it fails.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link