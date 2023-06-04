- Fixed an issue where it was possible to equip consumables. This was an old game design and should not be possible anymore,
- Fixed a possible memory leak when a save couldn't be loaded. The game would endlessly attempt to load the save. Now it will stop if it fails.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 4 June 2023
Hotfix 09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
