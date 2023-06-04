Update, Version 20230535

English

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues to solve the encounter with the Royal Guard Captain. (Peace path variable from 975 to 1000. You will get a weapon with 4 random prefixes on this path. The more direct path is still working in progress.)

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the problem that some cultists seem like they are floating above the floor in the Royal Guard Captain cutscene.

[Lost in the Sand]Redcued the amount of the Aten Cultists that are watching you on each side. (It reduces the event numbers and matches the cutscene better.)

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续，解决和皇家护卫队长的遭遇。（和平路线变量975到1000。该路线上你会获得一把有4个随机词缀的武器。更直接的暴力路线还在施工。）

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了皇家护卫队长的过场动画中某些狂信徒似乎漂浮在空中的问题。

【迷失于沙粒中】降低了场景内在两边围观你的阿腾狂信徒的数量。（降低了事件数量，同时让场景和过场动画更匹配。）

