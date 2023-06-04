Default update to OpenXR with many new features

Hello to all Whirligig users

So I've been working on an OpenXR release for a long time. Trying to get all the controllers working, testing with multiple setups, WMR, Oculus and Vive headsets and multiple controllers, Quest, Quest2, Rift, Index, WMR and Vive original. After a few weeks of testing, community feedback and bug fixes this is that OpenXR default build release.

Overview of release

This is a major update to the core of Whirligig with a switch over to the OpenXR sdk. I really don't want to break anyone's enjoyment of Whirligig but for me to continue support and add new features this is something that needs to be done. To reduce the chance of disruption I'm not removing the old builds from the beta list. If you have issues you can change back to the default build. I've also included a new version that uses SteamVR instead of OpenXR incase some headsets have issues with the OpenXR SDK. Here is a summary of those builds with a guide to changing to other beta versions.

How to change to other beta versions

Steam's beta program is very easy to use and you can switch between versions in seconds. Here are a couple of guides.



I've also created a tutorial on Youtube:

Beta version - None

None means that you'll use the default build. The default build is the version that'll you'll automatically download when purchasing Whirligig. Updates will happen to this build but will go through a much more rigorous testing process before release.

Beta version - whirligig_early_access_v.4.881

This version was the previous default build released 2021. If this major update causes problems and you wish to return to the previous version choose this one. This version will not be removed and once you've chosen it any updates to the main build will not automatically update your version.

Beta version - whirligig_openxr_early_access_v.4.9841_steamvr

The latest build uses OpenXR as it's core SDK. This version has been created with the SteamVR SDK. This version has been provided to support headsets that aren't fully operational with OpenXR. If you have performance issues that could be related to OpenXR try this version. Although this version is based on the latest build it won't be updated unless requested.

Core SDK is now OpenXR

So if you follow any VR news you'll know that OpenXR is a big deal and will help to ease development for porting, new headsets being compatible out of the box and overall improving the VR experience. Whirligig up until now has had two SDK implementations, Oculus and SteamVR. I've removed these and replaced them with the OpenXR system.

Advantages of OpenXR

OpenXR is in constant development with improvements that will carry down to all headsets.

You will be able to use your headset with the VR front you desire. OpenXR is fully compatible with SteamVR, Oculus Store and Windows Mixed Reality Portal. This means when using Whirligig from Steam you are not forced to use SteamVR. With direct support from each platform any performance improvements those platforms use will be filtered down into Whirligig.

OpenXR implementation has meant I've removed the input options for both Oculus and Steam replacing it with a universal controller and some core controllers to use. You could select different controller skins when using Oculus. Now this feature is available on all setups.

Quicker updates to other platforms. As all builds have been brought under one sdk I can now release the same version on different platforms with little change to the code. This will help to reduce bugs being introduced into other versions when updating and help my confidence that when I update I won't be breaking everyone's experience.

I can develop for both PC and Mobile headsets at the same time.

Disagvantages

OpenXR is new and in constant flux. For development this is both advantages and crippling as currently every update to the SDK can cause issues in multiple ways. This will improve greatly over time but currently it's making supporting some headsets (mostly mobile headsets) quite difficult.

Some features aren't working. Basically the UserPresent (what happens when the headset is put on or removed) feature isn't working properly. I will be implementing this back in once it's back up and running.

Thumbnail view in explorer

There is now a thumbnail option within the explorer. This option allows you to view all your video or images with a thumbnail view. Loading thumbnails can take up some resources so some caching of thumbnails occurs to speed up reload times. This addition is quite complex so there might be bugs that still need looking into. If you have issues switch back to the standard explorer which is much more stable.

If you have issues let me know so I can address them for the next update.

Presets include some standard options for easy selection

These include Cinema in void (has a reasonable curve on it), 180 fisheye (good for fulldome content) Equirectangular (what most 360 films are in) and cinema environment (where you're actually in the cinema.

Surround sound support.

If you are playing videos, which include 5.1 audio tracks they can now be viewed with positional audio. This option also includes levels for each channel which is good if you wish to boost the voices in a film (voices are mostly in the front centre channel).

For this feature to work you are required to be in either Media Foundation or RT video path. Whether you can play back the 5.1 audio depends on the compatibility the video has with Media Foundation.

Update to main UI

The main UI has been updated to include the presets menu and a mute button for the volume. There have also been some repositioning of the playback options to be similar to other media players.

Update to the controller UI

In previous versions the functions on the controller have been a bit rudimentary. This has been updated entirely with all your easy access functions, play, pause, media timeline, volume, next/previous media, time (what time it is so you don't have to take your headset off to find out), audio menu and subtitle menu. This menu can be activated by simply point the laser at the other controller. It will disappear after a few seconds so not to get in the way.

Input control skins now available in all version with additional controller options

As mentioned before a lot of work has been done on the controllers. Here are a few screenshots that illustrate some of those options.

NDI Support

If you work in production you might of come across NDI. NDI is a way to send video over a network and be picked up by other devices. This is useful for previewing video streams from programs such as After Effects and VJ software.

Everything Else All At Once

There have been numerous other updates including a host of bug fixes and optimisation. I can't list them all here but rest assured they have happen :)

How can you help

Bug reporting

This is a major update and although I've worked hard to avoid any issues with the update I am aware that there still might be some that got through the net. If you have issues please let me know by either posting a message on this announcement or emailing me directly phileday@yahoo.co.uk

Feature requests

I'm also interested to hear about where you wish Whirligig to go in the future. I've got a few ideas I'll be working on, but if there are things that you want Whirligig to support I'll be very interested to hear your ideas. Many of the current features are from community requests so I'm always happy to hear your ideas in how I can make Whirligig better.

Positive reviews

What can I say, I'm a sucker for praise :) But seriously positive reviews can help greatly in getting Whirligig to more users, pushing it's presence on the store and informing people of what they will be getting. And if I was to be honest it also helps me to know that people apricate what I'm doing and helps to encourage me to continue my development of Whirligig.

Try Whirligig for Applabs

One of the big drives for changing to OpenXR for Whirligig is to ease development on other platforms. Whirligig is available on Applabs for the Quest 1 and 2 and the more people using it on that platform the better. However what I'm not asking you to do is buy it again. If you already own Whirligig and want an Applab code email me with your Steam details and I'll send one over. My email address is phileday@yahoo.co.uk

In fact if you want Whirligig on any other platform email me and I'll send you a code. At the moment the most recent version of Whirligig is here on Steam but I'll will soon be updating the Oculus Store, Viveport and Pimax store versions.

Do you have a Pimax Portal or a Pico3/4?

I'm developing versions for both the Pimax portal and Pico headsets. If you want to give them a go fire over an email and I'll send you a version to install. I hope to get Whirligig on these respective stores but until then I'm happy to send out free test versions to whoever wants them.

And Finally

So this will be a very big update to the main build and as such it worries me greatly. I have been working on this for a long time and with any luck it will improve my overall development and support for other platforms and speed up the addition of new features.

I really apricate the support I've had from the community over the years and really want to continue to update and improve Whirligig for everyone. Whirligig is a passion project and not my main income and it's the tightknit community with their desire to fiddle with every setting that has helped to keep Whirligig relevant for some and keep me interested in developing it. All the changes I've made are to help me continue to support Whirligig and continue to make it relevant for future media watchers.

I thank you all and I hope to continue to improve on a product that works the best for you.

Keep watching :)

All the best

Phil