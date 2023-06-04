Explosion Update

New Visual

We have upgraded the game's cube map and sharpened the edges of all components, creating a darker visual environment that helps players focus more on the bomb. And if you happen to make a mistake while defusing the bomb, now you can enjoy the spectacle of seeing yourself get blown off in stunning 4K. Experience the new "Cracking Mainboard" effect, which enhances the user experience.



New Components

The tried-and-true components have certainly made your life harder than it should be. However, many players have already triumphed over the challenges we created with them. So today, we're introducing four new components that will dramatically increase the level of creativity. Behold:

The Intersect Gate [Miscellaneous tab] - This component allows players to create complex bomb bases using embedded wires. It serves as a connector when designers attempt to cross two embedded wirelines.



The Persistent Battery [Battery tab] - Acting as a domain battery, this component features two input ports that require players to send electricity to turn the battery on. Once activated, there's no way to turn it off.



Switch Logic Gate [LogicGate tab] - This logic gate requires power input in the "PWR" pin to function fully. With the toggle pin at the bottom, players can decide whether to allow or block the current by sending electricity to the pin.



NAND Logic Gate [LogicGate tab] - Similar to a battery, this logic gate has two input pins. If both pins receive a signal, the NAND logic gate will stop sending electricity.



New Announcement System

With this system, you will never miss any important information from us. It allows you to keep track of ongoing events and new updates, including new components, content, event announcements, prize pools, event winners, and more.



Merge Imported Cloud Data and Save Player's Score

As mentioned before, the game requires players to be verified before their scores are pushed to the leaderboard. For convenience, we will now save players' scores in our database and push them onto the leaderboard once the player reviews the game. This system enables players to submit their scores without replaying the entire game and protects against fraudulent players trying to exploit our upcoming events. Additionally, we have implemented changes to our saving system to prevent data loss experienced by one player due to the Steam cloud saving system.

Upcoming Events Roadmap

Currently, we don't have enough players to offer high prize pools. Therefore, we will wait for our next milestone to gather more participants. We have plans to reward players with Steam-currency gift cards.



Possible Challenges

We are continuously working on various challenges, including:

Accumulate points from the campaign mode leaderboard.

Defuse as many bombs as possible within a 10-minute time limit.

Complete the defusal of a 4-page bomb as quickly as possible.

Engage in multiplayer mode: Connect with a random person, each seeing half of the board, and work together to defuse it.

Defuse as many bombs as possible within a 10-minute time limit, with the mission ending if a bomb explodes.

And more.

XOR Logic Gate Hotfix

Some players have reported potential XOR logic gate bugs via email. In response, we have implemented a checking system that temporarily disables the XOR gate for 0.5 seconds if the bug occurs. This measure addresses visual bugs where users observe electricity passing through the gate without any effect when connected to a buggy XOR gate.

