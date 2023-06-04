1.35 Update

We're almost nearing Titan Outpost's four year anniversary! Even though I'm working hard on The Jovian System, there were still some minor issues that came up in the last year that needed fixing. I also backported some QoL features.
Changelog
Improvements
- Tank overview now shows if you hover the mouse over the Outpost on the logistical map.
- Orbital Navigator button colors now consistent amber.
- Can now enter his vehicle if Magnus is dead to steal his stuff.
- Smoothed out terrain in Shangri-La where the Rover could get stuck.
- Moved to new Unity LTS version.
- Models update to accommodate new Unity FXB standard. Most already were compliant, some were not.
- Construction and Research will complete upon clicking the stopwatch icon in the timepanel more often as the estimates are updated during the timelapse.
- Construction and Research now update on completion even if you have both the construction/research panels open and the time panel. No need to refresh either.
- FPS capped to 60 if VSync is off for lower spec systems. VSync approach changed.
- Minor typos in dialogue fixed.
- Some stat indicator colors changed to consistent amber.
Fixes
- Can no longer put back the fuel rods in the stranded Chinese truck if you're not actually carrying them.
- Turn smoothing now completely uncoupled from frame delta so that the character no longer spins in place.
- Mission log button color fixed.
- Email inbox list no longer on top of message body on certain screens.
- Polelya Macula exploration percentage corrected.
- Clicking on Magnus' private stash will no open dialogue with Magnus and show his name instead of the MagnusWorldSpaceAvatar.
- Chair no longer clips through Magnus' frozen body.
- Fixed Magnus death message.
- Mushrooms are visible again in the outside greenhouse.
- Hacking Throat of Kraken door while equipped with Ling's Transponder now works.
