1.35 Update

We're almost nearing Titan Outpost's four year anniversary! Even though I'm working hard on The Jovian System, there were still some minor issues that came up in the last year that needed fixing. I also backported some QoL features.

Changelog

Improvements

Tank overview now shows if you hover the mouse over the Outpost on the logistical map.

Orbital Navigator button colors now consistent amber.

Can now enter his vehicle if Magnus is dead to steal his stuff.

Smoothed out terrain in Shangri-La where the Rover could get stuck.

Moved to new Unity LTS version.

Models update to accommodate new Unity FXB standard. Most already were compliant, some were not.

Construction and Research will complete upon clicking the stopwatch icon in the timepanel more often as the estimates are updated during the timelapse.

Construction and Research now update on completion even if you have both the construction/research panels open and the time panel. No need to refresh either.

FPS capped to 60 if VSync is off for lower spec systems. VSync approach changed.

Minor typos in dialogue fixed.

Some stat indicator colors changed to consistent amber.

Fixes