 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 4 June 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.115 – Blood Splatter effects

Share · View all patches · Build 11390488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Blood splatter effects (for surrounding objects) for all ranged weapon and melee hits from players and AI. Still needs some tweaking but does the job for now

Fixed

  • Rock collision issues

Changed

  • Chemistry bench craft – 10 propane replaced with 5 Biofuel because chicken and egg. Biofuel can be crafted by cooking animal fat down on the campfire or gas stove.

Improved

  • Gas Stove and Chemistry station fire and lighting effects
  • Converted remaining decay times in Item tooltips to Hours and Minutes
  • Converted cooking equipment consumed fuel remaining time to Hours and Minutes
  • Changed cooking equipment Fuel area name to Fuel storage to avoid confusion with the remaining fuel time not accounting for these stored items

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link