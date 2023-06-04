Patch Notes: June 6, 2023

Patch Notes:
-Made audio visualization a bit more intense.
-Reduced number of score multiplier bonuses.
-Made enemies a bit tougher.
-Improved aiming algorithm for enemies.
-Game difficulty increased overall.
Super Star Shooter 16 update for 4 June 2023
