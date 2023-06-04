 Skip to content

Dance of Cards update for 4 June 2023

Version 1.3.4 update

Build 11390478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3.4 is out!

This is a small update that adds Blind Increase option to all miscellaneous modes (Quickplay, Honest Poker, Custom Game and Tournament).

