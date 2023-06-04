Version 1.3.4 update

Version 1.3.4 is out!
This is a small update that adds Blind Increase option to all miscellaneous modes (Quickplay, Honest Poker, Custom Game and Tournament).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.3.4 is out!
This is a small update that adds Blind Increase option to all miscellaneous modes (Quickplay, Honest Poker, Custom Game and Tournament).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update