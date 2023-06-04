PASSIVE EARNING vehicles NOW available!

I'm glad that we can finally bring you the long-announced update, with special vehicles that additionally have the ability to send them to earn money.

Of course, you can also sit behind the wheel of these vehicles. Each is distinguished by its own characteristics. We encourage you to play alone or with friends Articulated Bus, Monstertruck, Ramp Car, Tank and Combat Helicopter. (The latter two I do not wish you to meet on your way!!!).

After buying these vehicles, you have the option of sending them to work in the garage. Each of them, after 20 hours, will benefit you in the form of cash to your account. The higher the category, the more money it earns.

In addition, we added the option to enable the camera ahead of the vehicle. From now on, those who are not yet familiar with the routes will be able to see the turns earlier.

An additional option to include in the options, is a green arrow pointing to the correct checkpoint (for those who do not have divided attention enough to follow this information on the minimap)

We are currently planning to fix some bugs.

Also, announcements of BUSTED mode will be coming soon!