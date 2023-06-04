 Skip to content

DESORDRE update for 4 June 2023

Version 1.0.7

Build 11390433

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correction of a small issue with the restart function and the automatic help function is now resolved.

Correction of a softlock problem in the game's introduction with the doors closing.

