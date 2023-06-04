Version 1.0.7

Correction of a small issue with the restart function and the automatic help function is now resolved.
Correction of a softlock problem in the game's introduction with the doors closing.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Correction of a small issue with the restart function and the automatic help function is now resolved.
Correction of a softlock problem in the game's introduction with the doors closing.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update