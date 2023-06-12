New Update: Engine Upgrade, Generator Improvements, and Bugfixes

Dear community,

we’ve just laid the technical groundwork for upcoming new features with this update, so you can enjoy more cool new stuff in the future and an even better performance right now. Stay tuned for more info!

We’ve also addressed some of the most pressing requests regarding the recent switch from generator version 1.0 to 2.0. Here are the changes regarding the generator:

Optimized the gaps between different patterns to create a more consistent workout flow

Fixed the generation of expert mode workouts for low bpm songs

The update also includes several bugfixes:

Fixed the endless loading screen that occurred on certain hardware combinations

Fixed an editor bug where objects could be placed beyond the end of a song

Fixed some translation issues in the main menu

As always, thanks for all your valuable feedback! It helps us to make PowerBeatsVR even better 😊

Feel free to share further feedback in our Discord channel, vote on user requests on our feedback board, or add your own ideas there.

Thank you all,

the devs