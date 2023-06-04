Patch notes 4 June 2023

Today's patch fixed the following:
- "Target enemy if has status effect" was only working on human enemies. These conditions should now target any enemy.
- Sunrise Falls did not have any way of blocking invalid paths into and out of the level. Sunrise Falls now has obstacles like other levels, to prevent the player from exiting to an invalid zone.
- Arcane Surge had been restoring only 1 MP. Arcane Surge now restores 20% of MP as intended.
- Added a message when you start a new dynamic quest from the legend/clue menu, to make it clear that you must check your map to find the location of the new dungeon.
- Repeatable item turn-in quests now give skill points and twice as much money.
Changed files in this update