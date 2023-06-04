AI Player Improvements

Hello all around!

A new patch is here with some significant improvements on so-called "AI" players in this game.

So far the set of possible behaviours of an AI player has always been very limited. Essentially an AI player would always choose a preset of developments depending on available resources in the environment and play its static actions from there on, only building up an army and keeping launching offensives in intervals.

The biggest flaw was that an AI player would never develop its town beyond a certain state and that its economy would never improve or alternative actions taken.

After some work, I've been able to improve on this significantly and added new behaviours as described below:

Continued development



AI players will now pick further developments beyond the ones written in its basic playbook on certain occasions. These developments are picked somewhat randomly and can range from building more farms and houses over researching a unit upgrade to building a resource silo in the outskirts. Advanced development



AI players may choose, if possible, to advance beyond their basic chosen development. For example the Ziggurat - AI configuration which includes basilisks may advance towards upgrading the reptiliary with a hydra pond and recruit hydras into its army. Other configurations may even construct a monument to reach victory this way. Skirmish troops



Some AI configurations will recruit skirmish troops of small size that will roam the map early on and attack workers or enemy bases they come across. Defensive buildings



Some AI configurations will make use of defensive buildings which are constructed around their base and staffed with shooters. Misc behaviour additions



AI players are now able to make use of a marketplace to buy needed resources or sell redundant ones. Refuge players will now plant trees around their base to boost their wood economy. There is now an AI configuration for Castle which recruits griffins into its army. An AI player may now switch its basic development playbook if the needed resources don't exist in the environment anymore. Easy AI players



Some people who aren't seasoned RTS players maybe prefer a lighter challenge. So I added an easy AI player.

Naturally I've also been improving and fixing numerous smaller bugs and issues along the way while doing these additions.

I hope you like this patch.

Have fun playing!