 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alive Paint update for 4 June 2023

v0.17: Minor Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11390355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• The cursor is now hollow inside, which should make it more comfortable to color smaller details of the in-game images. Also, its size has been increased to make sure its color is still clearly visible.
• The colorizable parts of a title screen image should no longer overlap each other.
• Transitions between levels have become smoother.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1706481 Depot 1706481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link