• The cursor is now hollow inside, which should make it more comfortable to color smaller details of the in-game images. Also, its size has been increased to make sure its color is still clearly visible.
• The colorizable parts of a title screen image should no longer overlap each other.
• Transitions between levels have become smoother.
Alive Paint update for 4 June 2023
v0.17: Minor Improvements
