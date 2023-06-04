Ver. 0.2.11 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.11 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added MEMBER LIST

Added unread indicator to the ARCHIVES’ articles

Fixed minor bugs

■Added MEMBER LIST

Implemented from the requests I received.

A list display has been added for each status, such as all members, materialized, and liberatable.

As a function for those who have played to some extent, bulk materialization / bulk liberation can be selected when the level of the caravan is 50 or higher.

Bulk healing has been moved to the list view for reasons of UI.

■Added unread indicator to the ARCHIVES’ articles

Implemented from the requests I received.

Read information from 0.2.11 onwards is reflected (unread status remains for items seen before that).

Thank you for all your opinions and requests!

As there are various requirements involved in the reflection, such as the combination with existing functions and the degree of difficulty, they will not necessarily be implemented in the order in which they are received. Please understand in advance.

Please continue to observe the caravan.