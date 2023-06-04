Patch notes for 6/4/2023

- Fixed multiple bugs, including sections not syncing in multiplayer mode
- You can now host games multiple times without restarting Speedrush
Please Update at your convenience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Please Update at your convenience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update