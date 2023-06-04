 Skip to content

Speedrush update for 4 June 2023

Patch notes for 6/4/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11390301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed multiple bugs, including sections not syncing in multiplayer mode
  • You can now host games multiple times without restarting Speedrush

Please Update at your convenience.

