Patch Notes for Update 1.1: The Community Feedback Patch

Good morning all!

Happy Sunday to the community and welcome to Update 1.1: The Community Feedback Patch

Our goal with this patch is to polish the launch build and improve the core gaming experience. No new features were added in this patch, but the overall game experience should now feel more polished, less random weirdness occurring, and better paced.

Nearly all the changes today are from community and player feedback - so thank you for that!

Control System

The primary recommended method for playing the game continues to be a mouse and keyboard. Controller functionality is fully implemented and improved in this patch.

In the controller version, the camera is fixed. Camera rotation or "look around" has been implemented but when you move the camera will realign to its designated location. To not set the camera would be a tad weird for a top-down angle game.

A note on Game Difficulty

The game is designed to be hard. We had a lot of pushback at launch on game difficulty. I do not want to dumb down the game into an easy mode - as that is not the goal of this game. I have however done the following to streamline the experience:

Three difficulty levels were added in the last patch - these have been better balanced.

The tutorial section is easier, you will not get two shotted by enemies or suddenly killed during the tutorial phase.

Game and enemy difficulty escalates as the game goes on, giving you time to learn and practice the method you wish to experience the game in.

IN PROGRESS - A feature has been added to the game to fix line-of-sight issues between the character and objects obscuring your view as a player. However, although this works in Unreal Engine when we test it, it has been noticed that in the packaged build of the game (the one you play on Steam), this occasionally fails to work. This appears to be an Unreal Engine issue and we have escalated this to Epic Games to advise on what to do about it. We will issue a hotfix before the end of this month with any solutions they provide.

Changes

The delay timing between Wound and Finish combat animations was too long causing, the stun timer to expire too fast on enemies. This has now been rectified

Visual effects have been improved

Added more ambiance to nature and village night

Unnecessary markers and health widget removed from enemies

Bug Fixes

The background music was suddenly stopping at times - FIXED

Music was not swapping correctly sometimes between non-combat and combat state - FIXED

The Guard Captain movement animation was bugged - FIXED

Sound of gunfire was not triggering nearby guards - FIXED

Death animation on guards was intermittently failing - FIXED

Rotation not facing target when Jin was blocking - FIXED

Guard captain taunt animation bug and hit reaction animations occasionally bugged out - FIXED

The game HUD toggle on load game bugged sometimes - FIXED

During combat on an incline the character rotation would rotate the entire character ay a weird in angle in very specific circumstances - FIXED

Jin's Vanish skill did not correctly remove his combat status - FIXED

Game Enjoyment

We received 6 refunds from people that cited "Game Not Fun" as their reason. Keep in mind that the same was designed as a stealth game where failure in that activity has significant consequences. The game is inherently hard and mistakes are punishing. It's not the kind of game you rush through. Victory and success are given to those that go slow and steadily.