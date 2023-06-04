 Skip to content

Fractal Fly update for 4 June 2023

New controls in Fractal Fly! - v4.2023.06.04

v4.2023.06.04

This update is all about controls!
There is mainly a new control mode, called "airplane", with it you can do loops and rolls.
Also the standard/legacy mode (now called comfort mode) has been updated: No more need to push an additionnal trigger to go slower or faster.
Also on keyboard, WASD is now supported.

