1.9.8.5 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity
If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon
Changelog
- Fixed the issue that the previous version window preview pinned button was misaligned
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of the dock could not drag and drop files to open
- Added Arabic translation, thanks to netizens @Alhlhli for the translation
Currently known issues
- The MyFinder or Dock icons occasionally show a black background, but screenshots become normal
- The window closing animation can cause individual program exceptions, and the only way to do this is to add sorting items to the preferences
- CPU temperature is not supported in 13th generation Intel
Changed files in this update