1.9.8.5 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Changelog

Fixed the issue that the previous version window preview pinned button was misaligned

Fixed the issue that the previous version of the dock could not drag and drop files to open

Added Arabic translation, thanks to netizens @Alhlhli for the translation

Currently known issues