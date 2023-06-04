Patch 1.0.4

We were going to wait until Monday for this patch, but the optimizations are so significant we are compelled to release it early!

Performance:

GPU optimizations

Reduced memory usage

Workshop:

Added "Subscribed Levels" tab in Workshop

Added Play button to Workshop Thumbnails for subscribed levels

Added option to create a new workshop item when re-uploading an existing level or mod

Default to "Most Liked" for sort order

Persist sort order across game sessions

Fixed issue long Description text getting cut off for Workshop items

Added scrolling to Description box for Workshop items

Renamed "Active Mods" to "Subscribed Mods"

Levels:

Fixed decor rock missing in RMT-12 (Scaled Up)

Fixed issue with being able to create split joints in RMT-12 (Scaled Up)

Other:

Fixed issue with Pirate Ship colliding with bridges too early

If you are interested in getting early access to patches, you can opt into the public-test Steam branch. The password is: RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb

Changes for the next patch will be made live in public-test before they get released to everyone.

Visit our Discord (https://discord.com/invite/aA8F7Dq) and visit the pb3-public-test channel for the latest info on the public-test branch.

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3 -- we really appreciate the feedback and bug reports from the community!