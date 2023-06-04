Patch 1.0.4

We were going to wait until Monday for this patch, but the optimizations are so significant we are compelled to release it early!
Performance:
GPU optimizations
Reduced memory usage
Workshop:
Added "Subscribed Levels" tab in Workshop
Added Play button to Workshop Thumbnails for subscribed levels
Added option to create a new workshop item when re-uploading an existing level or mod
Default to "Most Liked" for sort order
Persist sort order across game sessions
Fixed issue long Description text getting cut off for Workshop items
Added scrolling to Description box for Workshop items
Renamed "Active Mods" to "Subscribed Mods"
Levels:
Fixed decor rock missing in RMT-12 (Scaled Up)
Fixed issue with being able to create split joints in RMT-12 (Scaled Up)
Other:
Fixed issue with Pirate Ship colliding with bridges too early
If you are interested in getting early access to patches, you can opt into the public-test Steam branch. The password is: RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb
Changes for the next patch will be made live in public-test before they get released to everyone.
Visit our Discord (https://discord.com/invite/aA8F7Dq) and visit the pb3-public-test channel for the latest info on the public-test branch.
Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3 -- we really appreciate the feedback and bug reports from the community!
