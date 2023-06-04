 Skip to content

The Orc Invasion update for 4 June 2023

Update for Version 0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, i prepared this last main update before expanding the game for its next chapter. Next chapter will make chieftain Gabu to choose a path on his quest. On this update, I focused on user experience regarding many things which are;

CHANGE LOG

New Features and Tweaks:

  • Aded scene transitions.
  • Added town name animation for each battle.
  • Mastered enemies now ignore all damage over time and status effects.
  • Increased drag slots visual size.
  • Added sound effects for breaking potion in mid air and drinking potion in battle.
  • Added lightning flash visual effect for lightning attacks.
  • Added item name pop up when an item is collected in battlefield.
  • Added click sound to conclusion panel buttons.
  • Added auto selection to field units when they got damaged.
  • Added the "Siege Started" notifcation when enemy castle is reached.
  • Battle scenes are optimized and should be less laggy.
  • Rebalanced required item amounts and prices for upgrading soldier equipment.

Bug Fİxes:

  • Fixed a bug which sometimes lightning spell freezes the game.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes enemy soldiers were flip upside down.
  • Fixed a bug where silver temper oil and chromatic polish coudn't coexist togather.
  • Fixed a bug about archer goblins can't move when there is no enemy in sight.
  • Fixed a bug about goblin soldiers spawn when they are too close to castle still occuring sometimes.
  • fixed a bug where name of the item on buy/sell panel didn't fit sometimes.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes vultures can not be hit by lightning spell twice.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes flying creatures enter battle frame from behind the mobile castle.
  • Fixed commander Thomas' speaking dialogue portrait.
  • Fixed a bug where John's execution event happened earlier than it supposed to.
  • Fixed a bug where a division kept getting experience even though it reached max level.
  • Fixed a bug where item tool tips were extending out of canvas.
  • Fixed a bug where enemy castle kept take damage even though battle was lost.
  • Fixed a bug where looted item tooltips were displayed out of zone.
  • Fixed a bug when there are multiple projectiles on air and last shot projectile is destroyed, it prevented camera follow of other projectiles on air.
  • Fixed John's severed head items title.
  • fixed a bug where dialogue panel failed to display Deukar evil decision dialogues.
  • Fixed a bug where stone gate caused a visual glitch in prep manager.
  • Fixed a bug where right click equip swapping a furnature didnt updated its visual.

Changed files in this update

