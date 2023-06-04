Update for Version 0.4

Hello everyone, i prepared this last main update before expanding the game for its next chapter. Next chapter will make chieftain Gabu to choose a path on his quest. On this update, I focused on user experience regarding many things which are;
CHANGE LOG
New Features and Tweaks:
- Aded scene transitions.
- Added town name animation for each battle.
- Mastered enemies now ignore all damage over time and status effects.
- Increased drag slots visual size.
- Added sound effects for breaking potion in mid air and drinking potion in battle.
- Added lightning flash visual effect for lightning attacks.
- Added item name pop up when an item is collected in battlefield.
- Added click sound to conclusion panel buttons.
- Added auto selection to field units when they got damaged.
- Added the "Siege Started" notifcation when enemy castle is reached.
- Battle scenes are optimized and should be less laggy.
- Rebalanced required item amounts and prices for upgrading soldier equipment.
Bug Fİxes:
- Fixed a bug which sometimes lightning spell freezes the game.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes enemy soldiers were flip upside down.
- Fixed a bug where silver temper oil and chromatic polish coudn't coexist togather.
- Fixed a bug about archer goblins can't move when there is no enemy in sight.
- Fixed a bug about goblin soldiers spawn when they are too close to castle still occuring sometimes.
- fixed a bug where name of the item on buy/sell panel didn't fit sometimes.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes vultures can not be hit by lightning spell twice.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes flying creatures enter battle frame from behind the mobile castle.
- Fixed commander Thomas' speaking dialogue portrait.
- Fixed a bug where John's execution event happened earlier than it supposed to.
- Fixed a bug where a division kept getting experience even though it reached max level.
- Fixed a bug where item tool tips were extending out of canvas.
- Fixed a bug where enemy castle kept take damage even though battle was lost.
- Fixed a bug where looted item tooltips were displayed out of zone.
- Fixed a bug when there are multiple projectiles on air and last shot projectile is destroyed, it prevented camera follow of other projectiles on air.
- Fixed John's severed head items title.
- fixed a bug where dialogue panel failed to display Deukar evil decision dialogues.
- Fixed a bug where stone gate caused a visual glitch in prep manager.
- Fixed a bug where right click equip swapping a furnature didnt updated its visual.
