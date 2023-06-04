Update for Version 0.4

Hello everyone, i prepared this last main update before expanding the game for its next chapter. Next chapter will make chieftain Gabu to choose a path on his quest. On this update, I focused on user experience regarding many things which are;

CHANGE LOG

New Features and Tweaks:

Aded scene transitions.

Added town name animation for each battle.

Mastered enemies now ignore all damage over time and status effects.

Increased drag slots visual size.

Added sound effects for breaking potion in mid air and drinking potion in battle.

Added lightning flash visual effect for lightning attacks.

Added item name pop up when an item is collected in battlefield.

Added click sound to conclusion panel buttons.

Added auto selection to field units when they got damaged.

Added the "Siege Started" notifcation when enemy castle is reached.

Battle scenes are optimized and should be less laggy.

Rebalanced required item amounts and prices for upgrading soldier equipment.

Bug Fİxes: