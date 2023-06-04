YoloMouse 1.7.1

Hotfix!
A fast needed set of fixes for issues found in the last update. The biggest fix was removal of the UAC popup which wasn't intended to trigger so often, caused other side effects, and was really just meant for one game: Everquest 1 ;) The fix also added back an old "Run as Admin" option to taskbar menu. This is only needed for rare cases (like Everquest).
Thanks for all your feedback which greatly helped in squishing these bugs :)
UPDATES
- new: brought back "pyro" cursor and with a few buffs :)
- new: added "run as admin" menu option. only needed for a few rare games like everquest. this compensates for following fix.
- fix: no longer automatically show admin prompt for some games and apps. this happened when it shouldnt and caused many other issues.
- fix: visual artifacts when switching between monitors using certain cursors
- fix: 3D cursors sometimes disappearing when switching between monitors
- fix: improve static+hidden cursor positioning
- fix: workshop page selection problem
- fix: crash when using activate button
- fix: migration of certain settings
UPCOMING
- new: achievements
- new: more included cursors
- new: docs
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com
for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)
Changed files in this update