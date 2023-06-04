YoloMouse 1.7.1

Hotfix!

A fast needed set of fixes for issues found in the last update. The biggest fix was removal of the UAC popup which wasn't intended to trigger so often, caused other side effects, and was really just meant for one game: Everquest 1 ;) The fix also added back an old "Run as Admin" option to taskbar menu. This is only needed for rare cases (like Everquest).

Thanks for all your feedback which greatly helped in squishing these bugs :)

UPDATES

new: brought back "pyro" cursor and with a few buffs :)

new: added "run as admin" menu option. only needed for a few rare games like everquest. this compensates for following fix.

fix: no longer automatically show admin prompt for some games and apps. this happened when it shouldnt and caused many other issues.

fix: visual artifacts when switching between monitors using certain cursors

fix: 3D cursors sometimes disappearing when switching between monitors

fix: improve static+hidden cursor positioning

fix: workshop page selection problem

fix: crash when using activate button

fix: migration of certain settings

UPCOMING

new: achievements

new: more included cursors

new: docs

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com

for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)