- The ringracing team was not interested in catching the drone. They kept following it without trying to win the race, waiting for the player to wreck their ship. The judges found this to be unsportsmanlike behavior, and a warning has been issued.
- The ringracing team will not get distracted from a race if you pass near habitats while racing.
- Increased racing team and racing drone sensor range to 12 km.
- The racing drone can now detect racing accidents; when they happen during a race, it can refund the ante.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 June 2023
1.0.8 - Unsportsmanlike Behaviour
Patchnotes via Steam Community
