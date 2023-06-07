Patch 1.0.7

Fixed not being able to place certain world pieces on Czech Windows (and maybe some other languages too).

Translation fixes.

We were reported some issues regarding world piece placing under certain circumstances and we found out that that is related to the language of your Windows. We fixed that in this patch. If you are encountering a bug that you selected a world piece and it will not load into the game, please let us know and we will look into that.

