Inversed World update for 4 June 2023

Endless Mode Update v2.1

Endless Mode Update v2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the previous version, the scene automatically restarted after falling.

Now:
After a fall, a score screen and a button are displayed to restart the game.

