Red Moon update for 4 June 2023

Small Update #5

Share · View all patches · Build 11390145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed Sleep System, now it is possible to set how many hours to sleep and allow sleeping during the day

  • Added Value to a wider list of items, such as Cloth, Bottle, Toolbox, etc. You can check the value when hovering an item in the inventory (Check the Trader area to sell/buy items)

  • Increased Loot chance rate (globally) please provide feedback

  • Increased Alcohol chance in WC's cabinets

  • Added Lighter chance when looting Kitchen Cabinets or White Shelve Cabinets

  • Added Loot to Zombies and Bandits

  • Decreased energy consumption in general

  • Decreased the number of enemies spawning while burning a Nest

PS: I understand that there are additional issues that have been reported, and that they are being addressed, but I wanted to provide an update as soon as possible, as I have received numerous reports regarding Loot and trader issues.

Thanks!

