Small Update #5

Changed Sleep System, now it is possible to set how many hours to sleep and allow sleeping during the day

Added Value to a wider list of items, such as Cloth, Bottle, Toolbox, etc. You can check the value when hovering an item in the inventory (Check the Trader area to sell/buy items)

Increased Loot chance rate (globally) please provide feedback

Increased Alcohol chance in WC's cabinets

Added Lighter chance when looting Kitchen Cabinets or White Shelve Cabinets

Added Loot to Zombies and Bandits

Decreased energy consumption in general

Decreased the number of enemies spawning while burning a Nest

PS: I understand that there are additional issues that have been reported, and that they are being addressed, but I wanted to provide an update as soon as possible, as I have received numerous reports regarding Loot and trader issues.

Thanks!