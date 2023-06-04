Small Update #5

-
Changed Sleep System, now it is possible to set how many hours to sleep and allow sleeping during the day
-
Added Value to a wider list of items, such as Cloth, Bottle, Toolbox, etc. You can check the value when hovering an item in the inventory (Check the Trader area to sell/buy items)
-
Increased Loot chance rate (globally) please provide feedback
-
Increased Alcohol chance in WC's cabinets
-
Added Lighter chance when looting Kitchen Cabinets or White Shelve Cabinets
-
Added Loot to Zombies and Bandits
-
Decreased energy consumption in general
-
Decreased the number of enemies spawning while burning a Nest
PS: I understand that there are additional issues that have been reported, and that they are being addressed, but I wanted to provide an update as soon as possible, as I have received numerous reports regarding Loot and trader issues.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update