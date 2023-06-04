 Skip to content

Tabletop Playground update for 4 June 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11390062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Game phase setups were not stored correctly in saved states
• Fix crash that could occur when exiting the game or switching to/from main menu

Open link