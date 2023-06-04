 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 4 June 2023

Hotfix 07

Hotfix 07

Build 11390016

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some sprites failed to load
  • Disarming Magical Traps now yields experience points
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible for the input staying locked after a battle.
  • Added the possibility to simply "Stay" on the spot on the Quest Map when pressing space bar while allowing the enemy to move.

