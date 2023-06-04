- Fixed an issue where some sprites failed to load
- Disarming Magical Traps now yields experience points
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for the input staying locked after a battle.
- Added the possibility to simply "Stay" on the spot on the Quest Map when pressing space bar while allowing the enemy to move.
