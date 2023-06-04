🌟 Version 0.20230602.1: Loading Screen and Coin Bags Revamp, Bug Fixes, and 🌟

🌟 Humble Mini Update: Loading Screen and Coin Bags Revamp, Bug Fixes, and More! 🌟

Hello there, Keepers! We're bringing you a modest update today as we gear up for something much bigger and bolder on the horizon. Here's what's new:

🔹 Loading Screen Enhancement: We've given our loading screen a little makeover, adding handy texts and a "Press Any Key to Start" prompt. We want your adventure to start on the right foot! 🚀

🔹 Coin Bag Upgrade: You'll now find coin drops in the form of a Coin Bag when the value is 5 or more. A small change, but one that's sure to make your treasure hauls even more exciting! 💰

On the bug-fixing front, we've tackled a few hitches:

🐛 Boss Teleportation Fixed: We've resolved an issue where players weren't teleporting to the boss after completing a raid in the DarkForest. Now, you'll be right where you need to be when the action heats up!

Consider this update as us setting the stage for the grand spectacle that's coming soon. We're excited about what's next, and we hope you are too! As always, your feedback fuels our progress. Keep it coming, and happy gaming! 🎮🕹️