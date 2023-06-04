・Fixed a bug that the level-up window does not disappear when the restart button is pressed from the setting window during level-up.
・Fixed a bug that the experience value was displayed as 100% on the gauge even though it had not reached 100%.
・Fixed a bug that caused enemies to become obstacles after being knocked down without getting up.
・Fixed a bug in which a knight's spear throw would lose hit detection if it hit a specific enemy.
Blow Away Survivors update for 4 June 2023
Update to ver 0.15.5 on June 4, 2023
