 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blow Away Survivors update for 4 June 2023

Update to ver 0.15.5 on June 4, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11389986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug that the level-up window does not disappear when the restart button is pressed from the setting window during level-up.
・Fixed a bug that the experience value was displayed as 100% on the gauge even though it had not reached 100%.
・Fixed a bug that caused enemies to become obstacles after being knocked down without getting up.
・Fixed a bug in which a knight's spear throw would lose hit detection if it hit a specific enemy.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2223171 Depot 2223171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link