 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

十五 update for 4 June 2023

2023.06.04 Update(3)

Share · View all patches · Build 11389976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed typos in the dialogue text between May 5th and my brother
  2. Optimized dialogue text with younger brother on May 5th and April 17th
  3. Fixed a bug where one of the branch avatars in the April 20th dialogue with Guo Shun was incorrectly configured

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link