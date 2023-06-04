 Skip to content

Slashers update for 4 June 2023

Update 3.2.2 [HOTFIX]

  • Fixed When you enter the lobby and a map is selected that is not the default, the camera is not positioned correctly.
  • We've added pause mode for players who are playing alone.

