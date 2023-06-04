- Added guidance - talk to your party members to see how to get to the map exits.
- Added setting for cursor size in the video settings.
- Added setting for outlining the controllable character in the video settings.
- Improved loading screen loading bar accuracy.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 4 June 2023
Version 0.1.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update