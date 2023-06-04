 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 4 June 2023

Version 0.1.30

  • Added guidance - talk to your party members to see how to get to the map exits.
  • Added setting for cursor size in the video settings.
  • Added setting for outlining the controllable character in the video settings.
  • Improved loading screen loading bar accuracy.

