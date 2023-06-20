Guidelines for video/streaming and derivative works of Chloe's Requiem -encore

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Regarding Video Submission, Live Distribution and Secondary Creation Activities for "Chloe's Requiem -encore

Video Posting and Live Streaming

We believe that video postings and live streamings contributes to promoting the game and have a positive impact on the game.

We permit video submission and live streaming regardless of whether it is for individuals or corporations, for-profit or non-profit, and regardless of the distribution platform.

Please include the following link in the summary section of your post or broadcast.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2320500

Arrangements and performances of music used in games

Original music and classical music are used in this game.

You are allowed to distribute the original music on video websites and at sales events as derivative works, such as arrangements and performances.

You may monetize your videos with Adsense advertisements also.

Other classical music are in the public domain.

Production of illustrations, fanzines, fan goods, etc.

As long as the activity is within the scope of your personal hobby, you are allowed to distribute your works as derivative works on Twitter, video sites, sales events, download sales sites, etc., regardless of whether they are physical media or digital data.

However, please refrain from using official materials as is.

For inquiries, please contact us at: https://annulusworld.com/contact/