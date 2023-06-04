Demo updates

Fixed an audio issue some users were having, where the audio would be set to mute in the preferences upon starting the game. Other small changes have been made to the in-game menu and text.
The Voice from the Well: The Velessar Saga Demo update for 4 June 2023
