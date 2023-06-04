 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Voice from the Well: The Velessar Saga Demo update for 4 June 2023

Demo updates

Share · View all patches · Build 11389690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an audio issue some users were having, where the audio would be set to mute in the preferences upon starting the game. Other small changes have been made to the in-game menu and text.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2294001 Depot 2294001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link